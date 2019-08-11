OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 11
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Increase in enrollment calls for 2 more teachers for Humboldt School District
Board also looks at increasing substitute pay

First day of school for the 2019-20 school year at Mountain View Elementary School in Prescott Valley. (Sue Tone/Courier)

First day of school for the 2019-20 school year at Mountain View Elementary School in Prescott Valley. (Sue Tone/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 11, 2019 7:31 p.m.

Enrollment at two Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) schools has exceeded projections. The HUSD Governing Board will look at adding two more positions during its meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Glassford Hill Middle School, 6901 Panther Path in Prescott Valley.

Liberty Traditional School is experiencing an increase in its seventh grade numbers – up 30 students – which has resulted in class size ratios that exceed the district’s limits. Both Glassford Hill and Bradshaw Mountain middle schools also saw an increase in students from this past school year; teachers from these schools are unable to help out at Liberty, Assistant Superintendent Cole Young stated in the board packet.

Class sizes at Liberty reached 38-40 students, surpassing recommended class size guidelines.

Lake Valley Elementary School has 16 more kindergarten students than projected due to last minute enrollments, which resulted in 32 students per class. The board will consider approving two additional positions at a cost of about $110,000.

The board will also look at increasing its certified substitute pay to be competitive with surrounding districts, from the current $84 per day to $90. Humboldt Elementary School, located in Dewey-Humboldt, is a longer distance to travel, and Young is recommending the pay to increase to $100 per day.

Long-term certified substitutes receive $100 per day, and the board will decide whether to increase this to $105 per day. Long-term sub pay kicks in on the 11th day after 10 consecutive days in the same position. The increases would impact the substitute allocation budget by about 7% or $35,000 for the year.

One item on the consent agenda for board approval is a recommendation to use the Monthly Measurement Method under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to count the hours of employee service at the end of each month to determine who qualifies for health insurance. The other option is called Look-Back Measurement Method, a wait-and-see method that uses measurement and stability periods.

To better track time worked, the district is using a computerized time-card system to monitor actual time worked. Large employees are subject to a penalty tax for failing to offer minimum essential coverage to full-time employees and their dependents. The penalty is assessed against all employees, not just an individual who may have qualified due to time worked, but was inadvertently overlooked. For the district, this penalty would be $1.4 million.

Also on the consent agenda, which board members may approve in a group without discussion, is the fee schedule for elective and voluntary extra-curricular programs in the elementary and middle school grades. Financial hardship will not exclude any student from accessing these opportunities.

The board also will honor it VIPS from GHMS: Jasmine Navarro, certified; Todd Kelsey, classified; and Vince Moser, volunteer.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

HUSD's student enrollment is up 9.23%
HUSD's student enrollment is up 9.23%
HUSD enrollment growth slightly short of predictions
<I>100th day ...</I><BR>Humboldt schools see more than 9% growth
Latest count: HUSD down 300 kids<BR>If numbers hold, district looks to lose $836,000 in state financing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
11
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries