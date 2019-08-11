Increase in enrollment calls for 2 more teachers for Humboldt School District

Enrollment at two Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) schools has exceeded projections. The HUSD Governing Board will look at adding two more positions during its meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Glassford Hill Middle School, 6901 Panther Path in Prescott Valley.

Liberty Traditional School is experiencing an increase in its seventh grade numbers – up 30 students – which has resulted in class size ratios that exceed the district’s limits. Both Glassford Hill and Bradshaw Mountain middle schools also saw an increase in students from this past school year; teachers from these schools are unable to help out at Liberty, Assistant Superintendent Cole Young stated in the board packet.

Class sizes at Liberty reached 38-40 students, surpassing recommended class size guidelines.

Lake Valley Elementary School has 16 more kindergarten students than projected due to last minute enrollments, which resulted in 32 students per class. The board will consider approving two additional positions at a cost of about $110,000.

The board will also look at increasing its certified substitute pay to be competitive with surrounding districts, from the current $84 per day to $90. Humboldt Elementary School, located in Dewey-Humboldt, is a longer distance to travel, and Young is recommending the pay to increase to $100 per day.

Long-term certified substitutes receive $100 per day, and the board will decide whether to increase this to $105 per day. Long-term sub pay kicks in on the 11th day after 10 consecutive days in the same position. The increases would impact the substitute allocation budget by about 7% or $35,000 for the year.

One item on the consent agenda for board approval is a recommendation to use the Monthly Measurement Method under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to count the hours of employee service at the end of each month to determine who qualifies for health insurance. The other option is called Look-Back Measurement Method, a wait-and-see method that uses measurement and stability periods.

To better track time worked, the district is using a computerized time-card system to monitor actual time worked. Large employees are subject to a penalty tax for failing to offer minimum essential coverage to full-time employees and their dependents. The penalty is assessed against all employees, not just an individual who may have qualified due to time worked, but was inadvertently overlooked. For the district, this penalty would be $1.4 million.

Also on the consent agenda, which board members may approve in a group without discussion, is the fee schedule for elective and voluntary extra-curricular programs in the elementary and middle school grades. Financial hardship will not exclude any student from accessing these opportunities.

The board also will honor it VIPS from GHMS: Jasmine Navarro, certified; Todd Kelsey, classified; and Vince Moser, volunteer.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.