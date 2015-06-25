Home sells for $400K less than purchase after threat to kids
WESTFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a series of threatening letters has sold for $400,000 less than the owners paid.
Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014 but didn’t move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous writer.
NJ.com reports Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. It was originally listed for $1.25 million in 2016.
Andrew Carr declined comment.
In a series of letters, the writer asked if the Broadduses were bringing “young blood” into the home and asked the names of their two children. The Broadduses claimed the writer had a “mentally disturbed fixation” on the home.
The writer was never found.
A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the purchase.
