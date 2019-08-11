OFFERS
Free Summer Movie Series: This Beautiful Fantastic, Aug. 13

(Samuel Goldwyn Films)

(Samuel Goldwyn Films)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 11, 2019 5 a.m.

This Beautiful Fantastic Trailer by Samuel Goldwyn Films

The Adult Summer Movie Series is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A & B from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

This month's selection for the Adult Summer Movie Series is This Beautiful Fantastic. Bella Brown (Jessica Brown Findlay) is a beautifully quirky young woman who dreams of writing and illustrating a successful children's book. When she is forced by her landlord to deal with her neglected garden or face eviction, she meets her nemesis, match and mentor in Alfie Stephenson (Tom Wilkinson), a grumpy, loveless, rich old man who lives next door and happens to be an amazing horticulturalist. Rated PG.

This is a free event for adults. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. Light refreshments will be provided. Presented with open captions.

For more information visit prescottlibrary.info.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Prescott Public Library

