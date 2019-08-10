OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 10
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The Sushi Man: Chef Ken Homan brings his own twist on Japanese cuisine to Prescott

Japanese sushi Chef Ken Homan, shown here inside the dining room of his Sushi Man restaurant with his wife, Yuri, serves fresh fish six days a week at 1355 Iron Springs Road in Prescott.

Japanese sushi Chef Ken Homan, shown here inside the dining room of his Sushi Man restaurant with his wife, Yuri, serves fresh fish six days a week at 1355 Iron Springs Road in Prescott.

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: August 10, 2019 8:54 p.m.

photo

Ken Homan prepares a plate of sushi at the Sushi Man restaurant, 1355 Iron Springs Road in Prescott. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Before serving any plate of sushi at his modest Prescott restaurant, Chef Ken Homan must taste test the fish.

Call him old-fashioned, but the practice is one of the things that sets Homan apart from his contemporaries.

The same could be said of his background.

Born in 1957 in Osaka, Japan, which is nestled in the middle of the Asian Pacific island nation, Homan was raised in a sushi hotbed, where he would learn the trade.

These days, you’ll find Homan behind the sushi counter at Sushi Man restaurant, 1355 Iron Springs Road, across from the Village at the Boulders shopping center in Prescott, preparing Japanese meals of all sorts.

Homan serves everything from raw tuna, whitefish and salmon to shrimp, mackerel and yellowtail. When he carefully rolls his sushi, he puts pieces of sliced avocado in it.

“I’m 100 percent Japanese,” Homan said proudly from the restaurant this past week. “I know about fish — how to test it and take care of it. They [customers] don’t know [much about] the quality and quantity. Before I serve it, I’ve got to test it. If I taste something wrong, I’ll know. It has to be fresh.”

Homan’s Prescott restaurant has been open since late March, and yet it’s struggled to gain traction. It’s a bit surprising, especially when one considers that Prescott has only one other true Japanese restaurant, Fujiyama, in the Frontier Village shopping center off Highway 69.

Homan’s fish is shipped from Japan to a California distributor, which in turn sends the fish to Phoenix and then on to him.

While Homan makes sushi, his wife, Yuri Homan, occasionally works as a hostess. She wears a well-kept kimono and enjoys sharing Japanese culture and its traditions with customers, even though she doesn’t speak much English.

On Aug. 6, for example, Yuri placed two small, shallow dishes brimming with salt at the front doorstep of the restaurant, which has 15 tables out front and 11 at the sushi bar. The Japanese believe salt has cleansing power and preserves one’s purity.

“The culture and education are different [in Japan],” Homan said.

photo

A plate of tuna, salmon, whitefish, shrimp, sushi, and radish with tuna and salmon, as prepared by Ken Homan.

“It’s hard to understand.”

AMERICAN SUCCESS STORY

Homan immigrated to the United States in 1980, when famed Japanese restaurant company Benihana hired him as a sushi chef. They helped him get a green card so that he could move to Miami, where he worked until 1992.

It was exactly the break the then-20-something Homan craved. For several years, he had wanted to leave Japan to pursue the American Dream. He started making sushi at age 17. Six years later, he was ready to move on.

“The U.S. was a dream,” said Homan, who speaks broken English. “I got the chance and I wanted to grab it.”

In 1992, Homan relocated to a Benihana restaurant in Phoenix.

Years later, he opened his own restaurant, which he named Sushi Ken. Homan owned and operated the popular Sushi Ken until he sold it earlier this year.

In 2018, Homan traveled back to Osaka to visit his mother, 87-year-old Kazumy, and his 64-year-old sister, Setsuko. Homan has a fondness for Japan, but he still wouldn’t ever want to leave the States.

“I did not know English to come here,” said Homan, proving his resolve. “I learned from customers.”

Here in Prescott, Homan said he hopes to make a niche for himself with his unique brand of ramen noodles, Pork Katsu Don Bowl, and Japanese curry dishes, which are harder to prepare unless you have experience.

Homan wants to eventually hire a chef whom he can teach to cook on the Teppanyaki iron grill so 0he can continue concentrating on sushi. He said he currently has two people working during lunchtime and three people on the weekends.

The atmosphere is drastically different from a Benihana restaurant, where Homan had a staff of 20. However, Homan hesitates to complain about his current circumstances.

He fondly remembers when a Benihana manager approached him all those years ago in Osaka about relocating to America.

“I cooked for them, and I was lucky,” Homan said. “Now I am a U.S. citizen.”

IF YOU GO

Sushi Man is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant’s closed on Mondays.

Homan accepts carryout orders, although he doesn’t deliver. For more information, call Sushi Man at 928-227-2151 or visit: yelp.com/biz/sushi-man-prescott.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Need2Know: Garcia’s Market offers fresh take on local grocery; Cable One to become ‘Sparklight’; Sushi Man opens at Iron Springs Road
Chew On This: Ginza Sushi & Asian Cuisine
Restaurant owners have raw passion for sushi
Trump’s cheeseburger in Japan still drawing lines
Foodie review: Esoji may be small, but it's BIG on Japanese favorites

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
10
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
10
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
10
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
10
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
SAT
10
Highlands Center for Natural History
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries