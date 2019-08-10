Several areas of Yavapai County to experience road work

Yavapai County Public Works is conducting road work projects this month in several areas of the county.

Earth Resources Corporation, in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing chip seal and fog seal operations on various roads and neighborhoods in Yavapai County.

The areas include Black Canyon City, Lake Montezuma, Williamson Valley Road (from Talking Rock Subdivision to end of pavement), Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Cordes Lakes, Paulden, Ponderosa Park, Skull Valley, and Wilhoit.

Construction work will include placing a three-eighths-inch chip seal, fog seal and striping on various roads throughout the county. The chip seal is a rapid-moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal.



Construction begins Aug. 12, and continues through Oct. 24. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas. Please follow all traffic control devices when travelling through the work zones.

Paveco, Inc. will be performing road work on Coyote Springs Road and County Fair Trail in the Prescott Valley area. Construction begins Aug. 12, and continues through Oct. 14.

Road construction will consist of overlaying County Fair Trail with a conventional and rubberized chip application. Coyote Springs Road construction will consist of an overlay of existing asphalt and shoulder work.



For information, call 928-771-3183 or visit www.yavapai.us/publicworks.

Information provided by Yavapai County.