Several areas of Yavapai County to experience road work
Yavapai County Public Works is conducting road work projects this month in several areas of the county.
Earth Resources Corporation, in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing chip seal and fog seal operations on various roads and neighborhoods in Yavapai County.
The areas include Black Canyon City, Lake Montezuma, Williamson Valley Road (from Talking Rock Subdivision to end of pavement), Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Cordes Lakes, Paulden, Ponderosa Park, Skull Valley, and Wilhoit.
Construction work will include placing a three-eighths-inch chip seal, fog seal and striping on various roads throughout the county. The chip seal is a rapid-moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal.
Construction begins Aug. 12, and continues through Oct. 24. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zones. Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas. Please follow all traffic control devices when travelling through the work zones.
Paveco, Inc. will be performing road work on Coyote Springs Road and County Fair Trail in the Prescott Valley area. Construction begins Aug. 12, and continues through Oct. 14.
Road construction will consist of overlaying County Fair Trail with a conventional and rubberized chip application. Coyote Springs Road construction will consist of an overlay of existing asphalt and shoulder work.
For information, call 928-771-3183 or visit www.yavapai.us/publicworks.
Information provided by Yavapai County.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...