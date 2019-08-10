Obituary: Ruth E. Cross

Ruth E. Cross, 92, succumbed to cancer on July 25, 2019, at her home in Bella Vista, Arkansas. She was born March 19, 1927, in Tucson, Arizona.

She and her late husband, Bart, moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 2008 to be closer to family. She volunteered for the Sharlot Hall Museum Archives Department, Prescott Granite Mountain Hotshot Tribute Fence Preservation Project, and Abia Judd School, and also enjoyed playing bridge at the Adult Center.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Lynn Harris (Michael) of Vail, Arizona, and Tina Corbett of Bentonville, Arkansas; two step-children, Barton and Laurie Cross; four grandchildren, Amanda (Davis) Madrid (Roy), Katie (Davis) Badillo (Elmar), Peter Cross and Kelby Cross; and five great-grandsons.

Ruth always worked to make any place she lived a better place. She delighted in a well-written book, a good bridge hand, great conversation and an adventure to new places.

No services will be held. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Ave., Springdale, Arkansas 72762. The family requests that Memorials be made to the Yavapai Humane Society; Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, Utah; People Who Care; Sharlot Hall Museum; or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to www.memorialfhspringdale.com.

Information provided by survivors.