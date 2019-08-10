Obituary: Hans N. Korte

Hans N. Korte was born on May 27, 1947, in Wels, Austria, and passed away July 22, 2019, at the VA hospital in Prescott, Arizona, after many years of struggling with injuries sustained in Vietnam. Has was married to his high school sweetheart, Patricia, for 50 years. Together they had four children, Cheryl, Dina (Ponder), Damon and Darren. Hans loved his son-in-law Charlie as his own and was an amazing grandpa to his three grandchildren, Kiana, Koryne and Niko.

His faith and love for Jesus was always in his life, never faltering. A military service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m., at the VA Chapel, Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.