Obituary: Dudley Myers Potter

Dudley Myers Potter was born Sept. 22, 1934, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He died on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, in Cave Creek, Arizona. Cause of death was colon cancer. “Dud” was a graduate of Penn State University. He spent 22 years in the USAF, serving as a combat fighter pilot, instructor pilot and fighter weapons instructor.

Following Honorable Discharge from the military, he worked the remainder of his 60-year flying career as a flight instructor and flight check pilot. He is survived by his sister, Polly Jo Potter Haller; his wife of 59 years, Gloria Gregori Potter; his children, Lisa Potter, Erik Potter (Sheri Austin Potter); grandson, Brandon Michael Maguire; granddaughter, Karly Potter Peterson (Matthew Ellis Peterson); great-granddaughter, Karinae Jean Peterson; great-grandson, Memphis Lennon Maguire.

As per his specific request, Dud’s ashes will be dispersed at dusk by airplane over Granite Mountain, Prescott, Arizona.

Memoriam donations: www.LostOurHome.org http://www.gabrielsangels.org/

Information provided by survivors.