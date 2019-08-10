OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 10
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Dudley Myers Potter

Dudley Myers Potter

Dudley Myers Potter

Originally Published: August 10, 2019 9:23 p.m.

Dudley Myers Potter was born Sept. 22, 1934, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He died on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, in Cave Creek, Arizona. Cause of death was colon cancer. “Dud” was a graduate of Penn State University. He spent 22 years in the USAF, serving as a combat fighter pilot, instructor pilot and fighter weapons instructor.

Following Honorable Discharge from the military, he worked the remainder of his 60-year flying career as a flight instructor and flight check pilot. He is survived by his sister, Polly Jo Potter Haller; his wife of 59 years, Gloria Gregori Potter; his children, Lisa Potter, Erik Potter (Sheri Austin Potter); grandson, Brandon Michael Maguire; granddaughter, Karly Potter Peterson (Matthew Ellis Peterson); great-granddaughter, Karinae Jean Peterson; great-grandson, Memphis Lennon Maguire.

As per his specific request, Dud’s ashes will be dispersed at dusk by airplane over Granite Mountain, Prescott, Arizona.

Memoriam donations: www.LostOurHome.org http://www.gabrielsangels.org/

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: George Bobango
Obituary: George Franklin Simpson
George Franklin Simpson
Obituary: Richard Swope
Famed Russian test pilot to visit ERAU Monday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
10
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
10
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
10
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
10
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
SAT
10
Highlands Center for Natural History
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries