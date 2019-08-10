Obituary: Curtis ‘Curt’ Arthur LeQuesne

Curtis “Curt” Arthur LeQuesne. Curt left this world Aug. 4, 2019, at the age of 64. Curt was born in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, on April 11, 1955, and moved to Arizona in 1976. He leaves his wife, the love of his life, Patricia (Halacy) LeQuesne; his parents, Arthur and Theresa LeQuesne; sisters, Michelle Fontaine, Paula LaFleur, Donna Hale and Patricia Myotte; a brother, Bruce LeQuesne; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends. Curt also leaves his beloved pets Penny, Sassy and Pixie.

Curt was a mechanic who worked on small engines and heavy equipment. He was known to be able to fix almost anything. He retired from the City of Prescott after 12 years in 2016. Curt loved spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed motocross rides with his fellow Prescott Trail Riders, hiking the Grand Canyon and creating unique pieces out of wood he had harvested from the forest. Curt was a gentle man with a big heart and his hugs will be missed. Curt will be memorialized on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, by friends and family where his remains will be scattered over Big Bug Creek. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

