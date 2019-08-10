Obituary: Curtis ‘Curt’ Arthur LeQuesne
Curtis “Curt” Arthur LeQuesne. Curt left this world Aug. 4, 2019, at the age of 64. Curt was born in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, on April 11, 1955, and moved to Arizona in 1976. He leaves his wife, the love of his life, Patricia (Halacy) LeQuesne; his parents, Arthur and Theresa LeQuesne; sisters, Michelle Fontaine, Paula LaFleur, Donna Hale and Patricia Myotte; a brother, Bruce LeQuesne; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends. Curt also leaves his beloved pets Penny, Sassy and Pixie.
Curt was a mechanic who worked on small engines and heavy equipment. He was known to be able to fix almost anything. He retired from the City of Prescott after 12 years in 2016. Curt loved spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed motocross rides with his fellow Prescott Trail Riders, hiking the Grand Canyon and creating unique pieces out of wood he had harvested from the forest. Curt was a gentle man with a big heart and his hugs will be missed. Curt will be memorialized on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, by friends and family where his remains will be scattered over Big Bug Creek. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
- No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point
- Need Viable Housing? Quad-city area community leaders say public, private, nonprofit cooperation key
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...