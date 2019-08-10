OFFERS
Need2Know: MOD Pizza set to open in September; New Horizon Therapy moves to PV; Stepping Stones reopening at new location

Mod Pizza, 3007 N. Glassford Hill Road, is expected to open in early September. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Originally Published: August 10, 2019 8:46 p.m.

Want a twist on the pizza scene? Well, you might want to try the new MOD Pizza restaurant, 3007 N. Glassford Hill Road. Standing next to the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins location in Prescott Valley, MOD is scheduled to open in early September.

photo

Stepping Stones in Prescott Valley has a planned grand opening set for Saturday, Aug. 17, at its combined new location, 2651 N. Industrial Way. (Doug Cook/Courier)

MOD Pizza Public Relations Director Charlotte Wayte confirmed the news via email this past week. The restaurant has also started to hire employees, as a large temporary sign attached to the top of the building’s façade indicates.

The MOD brand, which stands for “Made on Demand,” was established in 2008 with a restaurant in downtown Seattle. It has become known for its “original superfast pizza experience,” per its website, modpizza.com.

Artisan-style pizzas and salads are “individually sized, made on demand, and ready in just minutes,” the chain adds. MOD offers more than 30 toppings, and the price remains the same no matter which toppings you choose.

For information, including a menu, locations and job opportunities, visit modpizza.com.

New Horizon Therapy’s new location starts offering services Monday

New Horizon Therapy on Monday, Aug. 12, will open a second office inside Yavapai Pediatrics, 3001 Main St. Suite 1C, in Prescott Valley, a news release announced in late July.

New Horizon Therapy, based in Tempe, operates a speech-language therapy practice for children. Certified therapists provide evidence-based practices to empower children and their families as they grow, the news release stated.

Armida Carr, a certified speech pathologist, leads a team of professionals fostering “positive communication experiences, family relationships, and healthy child development,” the release added.

“We saw a real need that hadn’t been filled,” Carr said about Prescott Valley.

Earlier this year, New Horizon Therapy received a contract to serve Prescott Valley School, 9500 E. Lorna Lane, starting with the 2019-20 academic year.

For more information, call 928-515-3098.

Stepping Stones to reopen at new location

The two Stepping Stones Thrift Stores in Prescott Valley have consolidated into one store now located at 2651 N. Industrial Way. A grand opening will celebrate the move along with National Thrift Day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the new location accessed from Highway 69 at Mendocino Drive, in the former Armadilla Wax Works.

Step One Coffee House and Community Center remains at its current location, 6719 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley, as does the Prescott Stepping Stones, 408 W. Goodwin St.

For more information, call 928-772-4184 or visit steppingstonesaz.org.

Courier reporter Sue Tone contributed to this article. Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.

Most Read
7 days
30 days

