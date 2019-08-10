More smoke expected from Pemberton Fire on Saturday
The Pemberton Fire, burning 13 miles northwest of Prescott, on the Chino Valley Ranger District, will be giving off more smoke today, Aug. 10, Forest Service officials said Saturday.
The fire, which started Aug. 6 due to a lightning strike, is burning in Pinyon-Juniper, grass and brush. Resources assigned to the fire include five engines, one crew and one helicopter.
On Friday, fire crews were successful with completing the preparations along established control lines using natural barriers and roads, according to a news release. If conditions become favorable Saturday afternoon, fire crews could possibly start hand ignitions along the northeast side of the fire area, which includes the south side of Fair Oaks Road (County RD 124). During these operations the public can expect to see an increase in smoke along Fair Oaks Road and Tonto Road (County RD 66).
Click HERE to read Friday's update on the three fires.
"We would like to remind the public to be cautious of fire traffic in these areas and potential smoke on the roadways. Please follow all signs within the fire area," the news release stated. "Drivers may experience delays on Fair Oaks Road due to fire traffic, firefighters working along the roadway, and smoke. Firefighter and public safety is our first priority."
Weather for Saturday is partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds are expected to be light from the southwest becoming gusty in the afternoon associated with thunderstorms. Temperatures between 85 and 89, relative humidity between 33 and 37%, are expected.
The public can obtain additional information via the following:
• Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
• Twitter: @PrescottNF
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/
• Arizona Fire Restrictions: https://www.firerestrictions.us/az/
• Local Ranger Stations: Bradshaw Ranger District, 928-443-8000; Chino Valley Ranger District, 928-777-2200; and Verde Ranger District, 928-567-4121.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...