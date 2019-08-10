Local Sports in Brief: Bowlers wanted for ‘Four’s a Crowd’ league at Antelope Lanes

The “Four’s a Crowd” league at Antelope Lanes in Prescott Valley is looking for bowlers — more specifically, teams of three and individuals — interested in playing a short-season league that starts in August and ends in December. League play takes place every Monday at 1 p.m. as all adult ages are welcome. For more information, contact Denise at Antelope Lanes at 772-7331 or the secretary at 702-324-2868.

Three-round 2019 EnduroCross series to kick off Aug. 24 in Prescott Valley

The creator of EnduroCross, Eric Peronnard, and Kicker Arenacross event promoter, Tod Hammock, have joined forces to ensure the future of extreme indoor off-road racing with the new EnduroX Racing Series. Peronnard and Hammock have secured AMA sanctioning for the 2019 series, with plans to expand back to full capacity in 2020 and beyond. The series will kick off with its first event at the Findley Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Saturday, Aug. 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. General Admission tickets will be $29 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $19 for children (Ages 2-12) while VIP Reserved Seating (all ages) and Loge Seating will be $35 each. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Arena Box Office from Monday-Friday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 928-772-1818 ext. 6060 or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

Prescott Area Tennis Association to host Prescott Mile High Open Tennis Tournament

The Prescott Mile High Open Tennis Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2 and is hosted by PATA (Prescott Area Tennis Association). Taking place at the Yavapai Tennis Center in Prescott, the tournament is open to men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles - open divisions and age 40-75. The cost is $48.88 for the first singles, $48.88 for additional singles, $38.13 for first doubles and $38.13 for additional doubles. You must be a member of USTA to participate in this sanctioned tournament. You can also sign up by going to PATA’s website at Prescotttennis.com. Click on the link for the tournament and it will take you to the registration page. The deadline for registration is Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time.) For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

WWE Live returns to Findlay Toyota Center on Sept. 28

WWE LIVE comes back to the Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Many of the sport’s most iconic stars will take over Prescott Valley for a night of heart-pounding body slams and backbreaking throws. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. For those who want a one of a kind experience, there will also be limited WWE Superstar Experience Packages. These packages include items such as premium Ringside Seats, Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunities with WWE superstars. Packages and full details will be available on Ticketmaster.com.