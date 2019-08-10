OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 11
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local Sports in Brief: Bowlers wanted for ‘Four’s a Crowd’ league at Antelope Lanes
Local Sports in Brief

(Courtesy)

(Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: August 10, 2019 10:44 p.m.

The “Four’s a Crowd” league at Antelope Lanes in Prescott Valley is looking for bowlers — more specifically, teams of three and individuals — interested in playing a short-season league that starts in August and ends in December. League play takes place every Monday at 1 p.m. as all adult ages are welcome. For more information, contact Denise at Antelope Lanes at 772-7331 or the secretary at 702-324-2868.

Three-round 2019 EnduroCross series to kick off Aug. 24 in Prescott Valley

The creator of EnduroCross, Eric Peronnard, and Kicker Arenacross event promoter, Tod Hammock, have joined forces to ensure the future of extreme indoor off-road racing with the new EnduroX Racing Series. Peronnard and Hammock have secured AMA sanctioning for the 2019 series, with plans to expand back to full capacity in 2020 and beyond. The series will kick off with its first event at the Findley Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Saturday, Aug. 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. General Admission tickets will be $29 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $19 for children (Ages 2-12) while VIP Reserved Seating (all ages) and Loge Seating will be $35 each. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Arena Box Office from Monday-Friday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 928-772-1818 ext. 6060 or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

Prescott Area Tennis Association to host Prescott Mile High Open Tennis Tournament

The Prescott Mile High Open Tennis Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2 and is hosted by PATA (Prescott Area Tennis Association). Taking place at the Yavapai Tennis Center in Prescott, the tournament is open to men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles - open divisions and age 40-75. The cost is $48.88 for the first singles, $48.88 for additional singles, $38.13 for first doubles and $38.13 for additional doubles. You must be a member of USTA to participate in this sanctioned tournament. You can also sign up by going to PATA’s website at Prescotttennis.com. Click on the link for the tournament and it will take you to the registration page. The deadline for registration is Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time.) For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

WWE Live returns to Findlay Toyota Center on Sept. 28

WWE LIVE comes back to the Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Many of the sport’s most iconic stars will take over Prescott Valley for a night of heart-pounding body slams and backbreaking throws. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. For those who want a one of a kind experience, there will also be limited WWE Superstar Experience Packages. These packages include items such as premium Ringside Seats, Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunities with WWE superstars. Packages and full details will be available on Ticketmaster.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local Sports in Brief: Open spots still left for Antelope Lanes Senior League
Mile Hi Horseshoe Club to play Aug. 21, 28 in Prescott
5th annual Guns & Hoses Memorial Golf Tournament set for Aug. 26 in Prescott
Local Sports in Brief: Local bowling
Local Sports in Brief: Prescott Valley Grand Prix scheduled for Memorial Day weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
11
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
13
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
13
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
13
Toddler storytime
TUE
13
Technology Help Hour,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries