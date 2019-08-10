Exhibit honors Cynthia Rigden’s contributions to Phippen Museum

The late Cynthia Rigden, local rancher and Western artist, supported the Phippen Museum with her enthusiastic encouragement, donations of artwork to support fundraising, and her expertise as juror and judge during the annual Western Art Show & Sale. Rigden died in 2018.

While the museum definitely feels the void left by her, her generous nature and “no nonsense” attitude, Rigden’s legacy lives on through her amazing artwork and a life well lived, said Edd Kellerman, Phippen’s executive director, in an Aug. 5 news release.

The Phippen Museum will present a unique exhibition in her honor in their James Gallery from Aug. 17 through Jan. 19, titled The Life of Cynthia Rigden, as a special thanks and tribute to her fierce dedication, inspirational talent and heartfelt efforts.

Some of Cynthia’s most outstanding oil paintings and sculptures will be on exhibit as well as family photographs that hold strong sentimental value and depict special family memories.

In addition, this recognition is enhanced by Rigden’s upcoming induction as the first woman into the Phippen’s “Arizona Rancher & Cowboy Hall of Fame.”

The ceremony is scheduled during the museum’s 14th annual Fall Gathering Barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets to this popular event are $30 per person and sell out quickly. The event features an authentic ranch-style barbecue from Big Daddy E’s and live Western entertainment with Sky Daddy & Lonesome Valley.

The Phippen Museum is located at 4701 N. Highway 89 at the roundabout on Highway 89. For information or to make reservations, call 928-778-1385, or visit www.phippenartmuseum.org.