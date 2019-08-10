Business in Brief: Mandalay Homes earns 11th Housing Innovation Award

Mandalay Homes earns 11th Housing Innovation Award

The U.S. Department of Energy this past week honored Mandalay Homes with an 11th Housing Innovation Award in the Production category for the builder’s new homes being offered in the Foothills at the Dells community in Prescott.

A news release from Mandalay Homes states that the company has built more than 800 certified, zero-energy-ready homes, more than any builder in America.

Zero-energy homes built to the government’s specifications are designed to a higher standard in energy efficiency, indoor air quality, durability and comfort, the news release adds.

For information, visit mandalayhomes.com/foothills or call 1-866-335-5701. To read a full list of Mandalay Homes industry awards, visit mandalayhomes.com/awards.

Graybar joins YCCA’s Multi-Vendor Trade Show Aug. 22 in Prescott

Graybar, a Fortune 500 company specializing in supply-chain management services and distribution of electronic components, equipment and materials in North America, is scheduled to attend the Yavapai County Contractors Association’s (YCCA) Multi-Vendor Trade Show Aug. 22.

The show will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 22nd at Prescott Resort’s Clarkdale Room, 1500 Highway 69.

Sales representatives from Corning, DW, Hubbell, APC and Atlona are also slated to attend. The contractors association encourages folks to meet Graybar and its reps, who recently joined YCCA.

For more information and/or to RSVP for the show (no later than Aug. 20), call YCCA’s Sandy Griffis at 928-778-0040.

Assisted Living Locators launches franchise in Prescott

Scottsdale-based Assisted Living Locators announced in an Aug. 2 news release that it has launched a franchise in northern Arizona.

Assisted Living Locators helps locate quality assisted-living options throughout Yavapai, Coconino, Navajo and Gila counties, as well as in the Mohave Valley.

Senior Living Advisor Ashly Blackwell, a Prescott resident, owns the new

franchise.

Assisted Living Locators offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families, giving expert advice on short- and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care and retirement apartments.

The company generates revenue from the referral fees paid by the providers in its network.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration on Aging (AoA), the population of adults 65 and older is experiencing its biggest increase in history. Between 2010 and 2050, the number of seniors is expected to more than double.

“Seniors and their families need a trusted advisor to help them navigate what can be an overwhelming amount of information,” said Blackwell, who worked as a registered nurse for eight years. “We are also a resource for short-term respite care, emergency discharges and out-of-town relocations.”

For more information about Assisted Living Locators, call Blackwell at 928-421-1872 or visit: assistedlivinglocators.com/northern-arizona.

Prescott’s Cable Wrangler nabs tech award nomination

Representatives with the 35th annual National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards on Aug. 1 nominated Prescott-based Cable Wrangler for the association’s Outstanding Technical Achievement award.

The NAMM TEC Awards will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Anaheim, California. They honor the professional audio community “by recognizing the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind today’s sound recordings, live performances, films, TV, video games and other media,” a NAMM news release stated.

Cable Wrangler, established in 2018 in Prescott, operates a cable-management system. The system allows users to store, move and organize as many as 12 cords or cables at a time without using boxes, bags, reels or milk crates.

A panel of voters from pro audio publications; members of pro music, technical and creative organizations; and select NAMM members nominated Cable Wrangler.

For more information about the NAMM TEC Awards, visit tecawards.org.