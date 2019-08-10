Belgian park trumpets arrival of twin baby pandas
BRUGELETTE, Belgium — A Belgian wildlife park is proudly announcing the birth of twin baby giant pandas.
Pairi Daiza said in a tweet Friday that Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014, has given birth to “two little ‘pink shrimps’ that are in good health and that she is taking care of with extraordinary maternal love.”
The twins were born Thursday, the 8th day of the 8th month, and the park notes that the number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture.
They’re the second and third pandas delivered at the park, following the birth of Tian Bao in June 2016.
Pairi Daiza head Eric Domb says it is “marvelous news for this extraordinary, but today still threatened, species.”
