Belgian park trumpets arrival of twin baby pandas

In this photo made available on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 by Pairi Daiza zoo, two baby giant pandas born on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, crawl in their cot at the zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Pairi Daiza announced the birth of twin baby Giant pandas, a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups, to mother Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014. (Pairi Daiza Zoo via AP)

In this photo made available on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 by Pairi Daiza zoo, two baby giant pandas born on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, crawl in their cot at the zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Pairi Daiza announced the birth of twin baby Giant pandas, a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups, to mother Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014. (Pairi Daiza Zoo via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 10, 2019 11:50 p.m.

In this photo made available on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 by Pairi Daiza zoo, giant panda Hao Hao holds one of her twin babies, born on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in her mouth at the zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Pairi Daiza announced the birth of twin baby Giant pandas, a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups, to mother Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014. (Pairi Daiza Zoo via AP)

BRUGELETTE, Belgium — A Belgian wildlife park is proudly announcing the birth of twin baby giant pandas.

Pairi Daiza said in a tweet Friday that Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014, has given birth to “two little ‘pink shrimps’ that are in good health and that she is taking care of with extraordinary maternal love.”

In this photo made available on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 by Pairi Daiza zoo, giant panda mother Hao Hao holds one of her twin babies, born on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in her mouth at the zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Pairi Daiza announced the birth of twin baby Giant pandas, a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups, to mother Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014. (Pairi Daiza Zoo via AP)

The twins were born Thursday, the 8th day of the 8th month, and the park notes that the number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture.

They’re the second and third pandas delivered at the park, following the birth of Tian Bao in June 2016.

Pairi Daiza head Eric Domb says it is “marvelous news for this extraordinary, but today still threatened, species.”

In this photo made available on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 by Pairi Daiza zoo, two baby giant pandas born on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, are held in their cot at the zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Pairi Daiza announced the birth of twin baby Giant pandas, a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups, to mother Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014. (Pairi Daiza Zoo via AP)

In this photo made available on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 by Pairi Daiza zoo, giant panda mother Hao Hao holds one of her twin babies, born on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in her mouth at the zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Pairi Daiza announced the birth of twin baby Giant pandas, a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups, to mother Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014. (Pairi Daiza Zoo via AP)

