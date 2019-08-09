OFFERS
Fri, Aug. 09
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Thousands have already voted in Prescott Council primary

Ralph Hess drops off his ballot for the City of Prescott council election Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Yavapai County Administration Building. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: August 9, 2019 9:50 p.m.

About 16% of Prescott voters opted to cast their ballots during the first week of voting for the Prescott City Council and Mayor positions.

Laurin Custis, registrar of voters for Yavapai County, reported Friday, Aug. 9, that 3,822 ballots had been accepted, and another 1,200 or so were waiting for signature approval.

That total amounts to just over 5,000 of the 30,519 ballots that were mailed out by the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office last week on behalf of the City of Prescott.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, to cast their ballots in the city’s 2019 primary, which includes four candidates for three seats on the Prescott City Council, and one candidate for Prescott Mayor.

Voting is done by mail-in ballot, and the county sent out the ballots last week, starting on July 31, and concluding on Aug. 2.

Custis said all registered voters should have received their ballots in the mail by Friday, Aug. 9. If they have not received them, she said, voters should contact the recorder’s office at 928-771-3248.

Voting has been smooth so far, Custis said, although the county has received a number of inquiries from non-Prescott residents.

“We’ve had calls from folks who have a Prescott address but do not live in the city,” Custis said, noting that the ballots were mailed only to those living within the city boundaries. Many residents in outlying neighborhoods have Prescott ZIP codes and addresses, but actually live outside city limits.

The county also has responded to questions from people who plan to vote for only one candidate running for City Council.

“We’ve had a couple calls from people asking about whether their ‘under vote’ will count,” Custis said. “Yes, it will.”

She explained that an “under vote” occurs when a voter opts to select fewer candidates than allowed. In this year’s primary, three seats are open on the council. If a voter chooses just one of the four people running, their vote will count, Custis said.

In addition to incumbent Greg Mengarelli, who is running unopposed for mayor, four council candidates – Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr, Cathey Rusing and Steve Sischka – are seeking three seats on the Prescott City Council.

