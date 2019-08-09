No injuries after motorhome tumbles 300 feet off I-17 near Sunset Point

The driver of a motorhome that tumbled some 300 feet down a canyon wall south of the Sunset Point rest area on Interstate 17 is OK after he jumped out on Friday afternoon, Aug. 9.

Arizona Department of Public Safety media relations specialist Bart Graves said officers reported the driverless motorhome went off the cliff traveling southbound on I-17 at 2:29 p.m., and they were working to extinguish the vehicle, which was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire apparently didn’t spread to brush nearby, Graves added.

Traffic had slowed after the incident, but it was moving southbound on I-17.