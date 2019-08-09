OFFERS
Fri, Aug. 09
Median, left turn lane work ongoing along Glassford Hill Road

This map shows the median and left-turn lane work on Glassford Hill Road.

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 9, 2019 8:58 p.m.

Drivers using Glassford Hill Road and the Granville Subdivision East should use caution as the Town of Prescott Valley completes median and left turn access improvements through October.

The work will involve some delays and closures, said Heidi Dahms Foster, Communications Relations coordinator, in an Aug. 8 news release.

The town, in cooperation with the Granville development’s agreement requirements, is currently completing landscape median improvements by planting trees from Long Look Drive to Highway 89A.

As part of the concrete curbing improvements, a new turn lane access at Granville Parkway South also will be added as recommended in the Glassford Hill Road Intersection Safety Study completed in February 2018. For construction worker safety, signs will be posted to close left turn access in and out of Granville Parkway South until the new access construction is complete.

Granville Parkway North at the signal will remain open for access until new access for Granville Parkway South is complete. Landscape median improvements will be completed in October.

For more information, call the Prescott Valley Public Works Department at 928-759-3070.

