Letter: Time to get serious
Editor:
The Prescott City Council has the opportunity to decide how land is developed in the area around the Granite Dells. The landowner, Arizona Eco Development, is seeking annexation of its property into the city. The city has no obligation to annex this land, and is indeed in a strong negotiating position to be certain that AED provides offsets for the many benefits of annexation.
AED is required to set aside 25% of the land to be annexed for open space. A local group, Save the Dells, has identified 500 acres of land that is most critical for habitat and quality of life, and the city should require that AED set aside this land as part of their open space requirement.
The city should not accept just any land that AED might be willing to provide. If AED claims that designating this particular 500 acres as open space means that the development is no longer economically viable for them, then so be it. The city is not required to make concessions to make development more lucrative for the landowner.
AED knew that the land was not within the City of Prescott when it purchased the property, and can develop the property with low-density housing in compliance with county requirements.
I urge the City Council to take seriously its role as stewards of the land, and require that the 500 acres identified as the most important in the Dells be set aside as open space for everyone in Prescott to enjoy.
Thomas McColloch
Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
09
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
10
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
SAT
10
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...