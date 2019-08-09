Letter: Revitalization bias

Editor:

The story on Granite Creek revitalization prospects in the Courier gave a link to an online survey. I did complete the survey but am very unhappy with the probably-deliberate design of it.

I use the Greenway frequently for multiple reasons, but question 2 of the survey allowed me to only check one reason before shooting me on to the next question. However, all other questions allowed and encouraged me to check multiple answers.

This comes across as a deliberate bias in favor of “revitalization,” especially since there was no box at the end for me to say anything else about the issues. Some people may realize how they are being steered to give development-friendly answers, but I am disgusted with the city for approving such a survey.

Janet Grossman

Prescott