OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 09
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: The care behind the card

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: August 9, 2019 8:21 p.m.

Dear Annie: Frequently, we read letters from your readers who are mystified about the fact that when they send a card or a package carefully wrapped and mailed, the recipient does not even think about the fact that love played a major role in this. We often send cards with money and a note of love to young family members. No reply! Not that we want the receiver to feel obligated; we just want to know that in their busy days they thought of us for at least 15 minutes while they opened what was sent. Hopefully, after reading the note, they would make a quick phone call or send an email. This is not too much to ask of someone who has been shown love, care, time and the encouragement to tackle the world. No, that is not too much to ask. Life is short. Don’t waste time thinking, “Gee, I wish I would have called sooner!” — Concerned Grandparents

Dear Concerned Grandparents: I’m printing your letter because I appreciate the sentiment: Material gifts from family members aren’t about the monetary value but about the thought. And they should be received in kind: with thoughtfulness.

However, I do have to note that the phone line goes both ways: Don’t hesitate to pick up the phone and call your grandkids.

Dear Annie: When our family was dealing through the illnesses and deaths of my parents, there was tension because everyone wanted to do things differently and hold to their own ideas. A counselor I saw a few times to help with my stress suggested that all my statements should focus on “we.” For example, “Are we sure that moving mom at this time is the right course of action?”

It worked! I was including my siblings in the conversations and inadvertently opening up my mind to listen to their ideas. — Cheryl M.

Dear Cheryl: It’s wonderful to hear how this tried-and-true “we” technique is not only a way of encouraging others to hear you but also a way of encouraging yourself to hear others. Thanks for sharing.

Dear Annie: I was saddened to read the letter from “Sick of Being Treated This Way,” the 76-year-old who was having trouble with aging.

While this individual feels that she is being treated with condescension by some, I think the real issue may be her attitude.

I am not quite 76, but I am not too far away, and I have embraced the aging process. I love my wrinkles. My mother always said her wrinkles were earned due to living a good life, and that is how I see them, too. If someone wants to help me by holding a door or offering to take my groceries to my car, I am appreciative.

We all age, that is just a fact of life. Acceptance will make the transition much easier. — Still Living a Good Life

Dear Still: Enough people wrote in to voice a similar viewpoint to yours that I must admit I might have missed the mark in that response. Thanks for writing.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Animals need divided attention
Dear Annie: Look who dropped in
Dear Annie: Sunday school or High School?
Dear Annie: Slighted by old friends
Dear Annie: Coming to terms with getting older

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
09
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
09
Preschool storytime
FRI
09
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
10
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
10
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries