Church News: Week of Aug. 10, 2019

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Services for Aug. 10 — Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m. Parashat Davarim, Deuteronomy 1:1 - 3:22 Call 928-708-0018 for details. office@brithshalom-az.org.

Shabbat Dvarim Chazon, All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Aug. 10, 6 p.m., Shabbat Dvarim Chazon third meal study on killing vs. murder with third haftorah of admonition followed by Lamentations reading in Prescott and again Aug. 11 morning. For details, please call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

How to Accept and Receive Gratitude 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Lou Burrell will put flesh on the bare bones of “thank you” and “you’re welcome.” Most of us are great at giving gratitude but not so great at receiving it. Truth seeking is our sacrament!

The ninth Sunday after Pentecost will be observed at American Lutheran Church. Pastor Jack Shannon leads traditional worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. bringing the message, “Who Will Cry at Your Funeral?” Director of Youth Ministries Tony Clark leads contemporary worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m., speaking on “Storm Watch.”

Gospel Music Fun Night, Saturday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will feature Joyous Noise Gospel Band with a special “Pearl” as a guest. A fun night of gospel music with sing-a-longs refreshments, and just plain ole’ fun at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Bring your friends! Everyone welcome!

Jane’s Hope is a Christian ministry open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The next meeting will be held, Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m., at The Porch, 226 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. For more information, contact Mary Ann at maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will have a Saturday, Aug. 17 worship service at 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Sunday, Aug. 18, is Rally Sunday for enrolling in Sunday School, Adult Bible Studies and Confirmation. Rally Sunday is the start of the new Christian Education 2019-2020 year.

American Lutheran Church’s MOPS program sponsors its annual Kids Clothing Exchange Saturday, Aug. 24, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Bring a bag—take a bag! Donate kids (birth-teen) or maternity clothing Friday, Aug. 23, 4 to 7 p.m. and receive a voucher to shop for free. Pre-sort your clothing boys/size and girls/size for an additional voucher.

Prescott Christian Church, Enjoy a free, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and inspirational music honoring Jesus. It’s on Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. beginning Aug. 26 at Prescott Christian Church in the Student Building. For more information, call PCC at 928-445-0680. 501 S Senator Hwy. Prescott, Arizona 86303 maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Fox/Eckhart and Christian Mysticism seminar at First Congregational Church. Matthew Fox, author of “Original Blessing,” recently led a retreat centered on 13th Century Christian mystic Meister Eckhart. Michelle McFadden attended this retreat and will lead on Wednesdays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott.

Connections adult education classes begin at American Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 8. “Getting to Know the Church Fathers,” led by Elke Speliopoulus, “Unshakeable Hope,” led by JoAnn Brown, and “Daniel (A Man of God),” led by George Morse are accepting registrations. Classes meet Sunday mornings at 9:15 a.m.

American Lutheran Church will launch its fall programs on Rally Sunday, Sept. 8 with traditional (8 a.m.), contemporary, (9 a.m.) and a new blended (10:30 a.m.) worship services. The celebration will continue with a noon barbecue, fellowship and fun activities for children. All are welcome!

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, near the courthouse plaza. Listen to Bible-inspired teaching by a young dynamic Pastor Matt. Sundays 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Don’t miss it! Located at 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Spirited classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks follow 8:45 a.m. service. God is great.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS), Prescott Valley, welcomes you to our Sunday services 8 a.m. (Liturgical, Sanctuary) followed by coffee and snacks in the Fellowship Hall; 9:30 a.m. Worship Café (Trinity Hall, God’s World Building); 11 a.m. (Praise, Sanctuary). Pastor Gary Boye continues his sermon series “Do All to the Glory of God” (1 Cor. 10:31). 928-772-8845.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring inspiring local musicians, following meditation at 10 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

The Supreme Court & Gerrymandering: Where We Stand and What Comes Next. Constitutional scholar Richard Shugrue will speak about the legal and political implications of the Supreme Court’s June ruling that gerrymandering was “beyond the reach of the federal courts” at the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church, Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., for great expository preaching and warm fellowship. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

Register now for American Lutheran Preschool, a Christian environment for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds where children learn about the love of Jesus and foster a love of learning, preparing them socially and academically for elementary school. Visit www.americanlutheranschool.com for information and registration forms. Call 928-778-7049 to schedule a tour.

Registration for the fall session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, is now open. Robyn Coffman will present the first hour teaching, “Old Testament: Hidden Lessons from Unlikely Places.” The second hour class schedule lis available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now.