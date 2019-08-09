Bronx Zoo: 3 ½-foot snake missing, but no threat to visitors
Originally Published: August 9, 2019 11:55 p.m.
NEW YORK — Officials at the Bronx Zoo say a 3 1/2-foot-long mangrove snake has gone missing, but say there’s no threat to visitors.
The zoo says the mildly venomous snake wasn’t in its exhibition at the end of the day Tuesday, and hasn’t been seen since.
A notice warning visitors was put up on Wednesday, although the zoo says it’s confident there’s no threat and mangrove snakes are not known to be dangerous to people.
The zoo says the snakes are shy and timid, and active at night.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...