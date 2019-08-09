OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 09
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ASU’s Christine Marin receives prestigious Sharlot Hall Award

Christine Marin (Courtesy)

Christine Marin (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 9, 2019 6:56 p.m.

Globe-native Christine Marin was honored Aug. 3 with the prestigious Sharlot Hall Award, recognizing her lifetime achievements and outstanding contributions to the understanding and awareness of Arizona and its history.

The award was presented at the Western History Symposium in Prescott and recognizes Marin for her extensive research and education work in 20th century Mexican-American and Southwest history.

“Dream big!” was her call-to-action in acknowledging her parents, both Hispanic immigrants to America who settled in the copper-mining area of Globe and Miami. “They taught me to never accept the status quo and to set lofty goals... to Dream Big!” she said.

“I was a lucky kid growing upon on Euclid Avenue in Globe,” added Marin in describing her hometown of post-World War II, “...a ‘United Nations’ kind of street... true multi-cultural working class neighborhood where copper miners and their families struggled to make ends meet.”

It was there she became devoted to Americanism, patriotism, volunteerism, education, and such family values as hard work, determination and community activism. After graduating from high school, she went on to attend Arizona State University, where she earned her Ph.D. in history.

Marin has received numerous awards and currently serves on the boards of several organizations. Her published works include four books and numerous articles.

Her research and writing on the history of racial and ethnic groups in Arizona she views as a personal responsibility to her heritage and her community — one that preserves and continues to tell their stories for future generations.

Founder of the Chicano Research Collection and Archives at the Hayden Library and professor emeritus at Arizona State University, Marin joins a who’s who of 35 distinguished, living women recognized for their lifetime achievements.

Previous recipients of the Sharlot Hall Award include: Catherine Ellis (2017) for her four decades of documenting the Mormon influence on Arizona; Nancy Kirkpatrick Wright (2016) for her lifetime of research work as an historian and author; Winifred “Winn” Bundy (2015) of the Singing Wind Bookshop near Benson for her literary preservation; and Sylvia Neely (2014) for her research and preservation.

Additional recipients include: Dr. Reba Wells Grandrud (2013), Jayne Peace Pyle (2012), Heidi Osselaer (2011), Nancy Burgess (2010), and 27 other Sharlot Hall Award honorees.

The Sharlot Hall Award is named in honor of the museum founder Sharlot Mabridth Hall (1870-1943), who achieved fame as a poet, author, activist, and territorial historian – the first woman to hold public office in the Arizona Territory.

The Award has become a pre-eminent recognition presented annually to a living Arizona Woman in recognizing her valuable contributions to the understanding and awareness of Arizona and its history.obe-native Christine Marin was honored recently with the prestigious Sharlot Hall Award, recognizing her lifetime achievements and outstanding contributions to the understanding and awareness of Arizona and its history.

The Award was presented August 3 at the Western History Symposium in Prescott and recognizes Ms. Marin for her extensive research and education work in 20th century Mexican-American and Southwest history.

“Dream big!” was her call-to-action in acknowledging her parents, both Hispanic immigrants to America who settled in the copper-mining area of Globe and Miami. “They taught me to never accept the status quo and to set lofty goals... to Dream Big!” she said.

“I was a lucky kid growing upon on Euclid Avenue in Globe,” added Ms. Marin in describing her hometown of post-World War II, “...a ‘United Nations’ kind of street... true multi-cultural working class neighborhood where copper miners and their families struggled to make ends meet.”

It was there she became devoted to Americanism, patriotism, volunteerism, education, and such family values as hard work, determination and community activism. After graduating from the local high school, she went on to attend Arizona State University, where she ultimately received her Ph.D. in history.

As a researcher, historian and educator, Dr. Marin has received numerous awards and currently serves on the boards of several organizations. Her published works include four books and numerous articles.

Her research and writing on the history of racial and ethnic groups in Arizona she views as a personal responsibility to her heritage and her community – one that preserves and continues to tell their stories for future generations.

Founder of the Chicano Research Collection and Archives at the Hayden Library and professor emeritus at Arizona State University, Ms. Marin joins a who’s who of 35 distinguished, living women recognized for their lifetime achievements.

Previous recipients of the Sharlot Hall Award include: Catherine Ellis (2017) for her four decades of documenting the Mormon influence on Arizona; Nancy Kirkpatrick Wright (2016) for her lifetime of research work as an historian and author; Winifred “Winn” Bundy (2015) of the Singing Wind Bookshop near Benson for her literary preservation; and Sylvia Neely (2014) for her research and preservation.

Additional recipients include: Dr. Reba Wells Grandrud (2013), Jayne Peace Pyle (2012), Heidi Osselaer (2011), Nancy Burgess (2010), and 27 other Sharlot Hall Award honorees.

The Sharlot Hall Award is named in honor of the museum founder Sharlot Mabridth Hall (1870-1943), who achieved fame as a poet, author, activist, and territorial historian – the first woman to hold public office in the Arizona Territory.

The Award has become a pre-eminent recognition presented annually to a living Arizona Woman in recognizing her valuable contributions to the understanding and awareness of Arizona and its history.

Information provided by Sharlot Hall Museum.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Nominations being accepted for Sharlot Hall Award
Nancy Kirkpatrick Wright receives Sharlot Hall Award
Sharlot Hall Museum honors Reba Grandrud for preserving, promoting Arizona history
Nominations being accepted for annual Sharlot Hall Award
Learn some western history at symposium

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
09
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
09
Preschool storytime
FRI
09
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
10
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
10
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries