Arizona prosecutor who questioned Kavanaugh accuser promoted
PHOENIX — An Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor who questioned Christine Blasey Ford about her sexual assault allegation against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been promoted to a top prosecutorial job in metro Phoenix.
Rachel Mitchell was named chief deputy of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office last week, taking on the top staff position with Republican County Attorney Bill Montgomery.
Mitchell was chief of the county's sex crimes division when the 11 Republican men on the Senate Judiciary Committee enlisted her to question Ford, hoping to avoid the potentially bad optics of men interrogating a woman about her allegation.
Her performance was panned by many Republicans, who said she was ineffective at poking holes in Ford's story, and by Democrats, who wondered why a woman who put perpetrators behind bars was questioning an accuser.
The format in which she questioned Ford in five-minute increments before ceding the floor to Democratic senators, made for awkward and disjointed exchanges.
Ford accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her while he was drunk when they were teenagers. He denied her allegations and those of other women, and was later confirmed by the Senate.
Mitchell has a nearly three-decade career as a prosecutor, including 20 years in supervisory roles, said Amanda Steele, a spokeswoman for the county attorney's office.
"As a prosecutor she has a proven record of being professional, fair, objective, and demonstrating a caring heart for victims," Steele said in an email.
Mitchell was promoted to chief deputy on July 31. Her salary bump to $167,211 a year must be approved by the Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors, the county's governing body.
The promotion comes at a time of potential upheaval in the county attorney's office.
Montgomery is one of seven finalists for an appointment to the Arizona Supreme Court and has drawn fierce opposition from civil rights advocates and enthusiastic support from his GOP allies.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will make the appointment.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
09
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
10
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
SAT
10
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...