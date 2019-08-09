OFFERS
Arizona Mystery: 1992 Jane Doe teen still waiting to be identified

The 1992 mystery girl was between 16 and 18 years old when she died. Clues to her identity include a Phoenix Transit System token in her pocket and a piece of paper in the shape and design of a penny drawn in green ink. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Originally Published: August 9, 2019 12:12 p.m.

This month marks 27 years since the body of an unidentified girl was found dead in Apache Junction, Arizona.

The Apache Junction Police Department believes that the girl was between 16 and 18 years old when she died, they also think she had only been deceased between four to 10 weeks prior to being found. That estimation means that Jane Doe would have died the summer of 1992.

There are several clues to who the child may be; a Phoenix Transit System token in her pocket, a piece of paper in the shape and design of a penny drawn in green ink, but none have provided enough information to identify Jane Doe.

Jane Doe was found she was wearing a pair of blue Levi denim cut-off short pants and a light colored pullover short-sleeved t-shirt with soccer balls on the front and “Team Gear” printed on the back. She also had a yellow metal ring on her left ring finger. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

When Jane Doe was found she was wearing a pair of blue Levi denim cut-off short pants and a light colored pullover short-sleeved t-shirt with soccer balls on the front and “Team Gear” printed on the back. She also had a yellow metal ring on her left ring finger.

The Apache Junction Police Department is not giving up hope. Billboards went up in two locations in Phoenix this week and they are working with genealogist DNA Doe to try and gain answers.

“Forensic Genealogy has proven to be a great investigative tool for unidentified remains and hopefully it will be able to identify AJPD’s 1992 Jane Doe.” Said Officer Stephanie Bourgeois with the Apache Junction Police Department “We have been working with DNA Doe project for almost a year and we want to be able to identify Jane Doe and give her family answers.”

It is estimated that Jane Doe was between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches. She had brown hair and slightly protruding teeth.

On August 6, 1992, the body of an unidentified female was located in a desert area near the northwest corner of Idaho and Baseline Roads, south of US Highway 60 in Apache Junction, Arizona. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about this Jane Doe can contact the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

See additional facial recognition renderings at this link.

Information provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

