Amazon’s self-driving delivery robots head to California
NEW YORK — Amazon’s self-driving robots will be roaming the streets of another neighborhood.
The online shopping giant said Tuesday that the six-wheeled robots, about the size of a smaller cooler, will begin delivering packages to customers in Irvine, California. It comes after Amazon began testing them in a suburb of Seattle at the beginning of the year.
Amazon said the robots, which are light blue and have the Amazon smile logo stamped on its sides, are able to avoid crashing into trash cans or pedestrians. Still, a worker will accompany the robots at first.
Other companies have been testing similar delivery robots on college campuses, delivering burgers or soda to students.
Amazon said its robots, which it calls Scout, will be delivering orders to doorsteps Monday to Friday and only during the day.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- 9th Circuit to review McSally’s appointment to US Senate
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...