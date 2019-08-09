OFFERS
Watch: All hands on duck! Drivers stop for dozens of ducks

(Courtesy, File)

(Courtesy, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 9, 2019 11:55 p.m.

Mom, 45 ducklings safely cross 5-lane road in Biddeford by NEWS CENTER Maine

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Dozens of ducklings have made a bid to create the world’s cutest traffic jam in a Maine city.

Even “Make Way for Ducklings” author Robert McCloskey couldn’t have envisioned a scene like the one in Biddeford on Wednesday morning.

Biddeford resident Karen Ramunno captured the scene on video as a mother duck guided 45 ducklings across a five-lane road.

The mother duck shepherded the babies across in two waves, one of 22 and another of 23. WCSH-TV reports the impromptu duckling parade brought traffic to a standstill in both directions.

All made it across safely.

The adult duck was not likely the parent to all the young. One possible explanation for the abnormally large brood is that some bird species will group fledglings together to make it easier to care for them.

