3 lightning fires now on forest officials' radar
PRESCOTT – Fire managers continue to monitor the Sheridan and Stinson fires that were detected earlier in the week approximately 25 miles northwest of Prescott near Camp Wood.
Due to their remote locations these fires will continue to be monitored with aerial resources, the Prescott National Forest reported Friday, Aug. 9. Both fires received limited precipitation from monsoonal storms and have shown minimal growth.
In addition, firefighters detected the Pemberton Fire (T15N, R4W, S33) on Tuesday, Aug. 6, located approximately 13 miles northwest of Prescott near Rancho Diamante. The fire is burning in Pinion Juniper, grass, and brush.
On Thursday, fire crews scouted and prepped control lines using natural barriers and roads within the fire area. Crews made excellent progress prepping control lines near private property south of the fire, the Forest Service reported.
On Friday, firefighters will continue scouting and preparing areas on the northeast side of the fire area.
Currently, the Pemberton Fire has five engines, one crew, and one helicopter.
Weather for today is partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds are expected to be light with gusts in the afternoon associated near thunderstorms. Temperatures between 86 and 89 degrees, relative humidity’s from 30 to 35 percent.
The public can obtain additional information via:
• Fire Information: 928-925-1111
• Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
• Twitter: @PrescottNF
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/
• Local Ranger Stations: Chino Valley Ranger District: 928-777-2200.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
- Plans move forward for new county Criminal Justice Center in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
09
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
10
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
SAT
10
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...