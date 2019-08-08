YCSO gives insight into the lives of deputies making a difference

The following stories reflect the hard work and dedication of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies as they go about their daily duties to help save lives.

YCSO public affairs coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn said these types of incidents occur frequently, but they often go unreported.

Here are three of them. …

• July 16, approximately 8:30 p.m. – A YCSO deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle parked on the backside of a guardrail near the overpass to Interstate 17 South in Cordes Junction.

By the time the deputy turned around to check further, the vehicle was gone. A short time later, the deputy stopped the vehicle on Arcosanti Road as it ran a stop sign turning onto Stagecoach Trail in Cordes Junction.

The female driver and only occupant told deputies that she was upset, eventually admitting that she had intended to commit suicide by driving or jumping off the overpass across the interstate.

Mayer Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene while the deputy kept her calm before paramedics arrived. She told the deputy she recently lost a loved one in a collision two months prior and was essentially homeless. The deputy said she was despondent.

She was transported to a Prescott Valley hospital for evaluation. The deputy removed her car from the roadway and secured it in a nearby gas station parking lot. He then drove to the hospital to release her keys, where a medic confirmed that she had intended to commit suicide that day.

The actions and intervention of this deputy likely prevented a tragedy.

• July 19, approximately 8 a.m. – A YCSO deputy was dispatched to a home on Stage Coach Trail in Cordes Lakes regarding a family dispute.

The reporting party indicated that she allowed her son’s girlfriend and 10-month-old infant to stay the past two weeks with her because of an apparently hostile environment at her son’s home in Phoenix.

Due to an ongoing family conflict, the homeowner requested that the girlfriend and child find another place to stay.

After validating the homeowner’s request, the deputy learned that the girlfriend had no immediate place to go, but was expecting family from California to pick her up a few days later. The deputy agreed to seek resources and shelter for her and the infant until she could get help.

The deputy drove her and the child to a police substation nearby while he made calls. Several calls to shelters were unsuccessful, as the circumstances generally did not qualify for assistance. The Department of Child Safety was put on standby to assist if no alternative housing could be found.

The deputy contacted an out-of-state family member of the girlfriend who agreed to pay for a hotel online and promised to drive out the next day to pick up her and the infant. The deputy contacted a local hotel, arranged for the stay and dropped them off to make sure they were safe.

• Aug. 5, approximately 4 p.m. – A YCSO patrol commander conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 69 and Fain Road in Prescott Valley for a DUI investigation.

The driver, a 46-year-old with no current home address, was intoxicated with her 13-year-old daughter in the car.

The driver said she was going to camp out because she had been evicted from a shelter because of her drunkenness. A YCSO supervisor saw that she had sores on both arms, and it became apparent that the 13-year-old was trying to care for her mom. There was also a dog in the car.

An investigation resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI.

YCSO notified the Department of Child Safety (DCS) to assume temporary custody of the teen. The dog was important to this young girl and brought stability to her life. However, deputies learned that DCS couldn’t take the dog at that time.

A YCSO supervisor agreed to take the dog for the night until it could be reunited with the teen.

On Aug. 6, the dog was reunited with the teen, who is currently living safely in a foster home.

The patrol commander was impressed with the compassion shown by all of the deputies involved to insure that the girl was provided with a safety net and the opportunity to have her dog by her side.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.