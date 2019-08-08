Yavapai County pairs with FEMA to hold open house for flood district awareness

Yavapai County Flood Control District officials, together with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will host an open house for property owners to view updated preliminary flood maps and meet one-on-one with FEMA and county staff.

There will be no formal presentations, people are welcome to attend between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Yavapai County Flood Control District office, 1120 Commerce Dr. in Prescott.

The completed updates to flood hazard data involves nearly 145 stream miles in the Hassayampa, Skull Valley Wash and Partridge Creek watersheds.

Changes have occurred in drainage and run-off patterns caused by land use and natural forces. In addition, more detailed information is now available and mapping-related technology has improved.

This re-study will more accurately represent these changes and provide current flood-risk data.

The results of this study are an important tool in Yavapai County’s effort to protect lives and properties.

If you live or work in the remapped area, you are encouraged to attend this meeting.

For more information about the project, visit www.ycflood.com/Projects-Programs-Studies/Zone-A-Phase-II-Floodplain-Delineation-Study.