Watch: Chicago firetruck gets stuck after garage collapse

Chicago -- A firetruck became stuck on the second level of a Chicago parking garage after the asphalt underneath the vehicle partially collapsed.

According to the Chicago Fire Media (CFD Media) twitter page, CFD engine 126 was parked at a call on Aug. 6 when the parking deck failed causing the engine to drop with the front bumper holding it from going all in. No injuries were initially reported and the driver escaped.

CFD Media later reported via twitter that the Engineer who was in Engine 126 was transported to the hospital after delayed back pain from the engine drop and is in stable condition.

CFD Media stated the situation could have been much worse if this had been a large passenger vehicle as they most likely would have fallen to the ground.

CFD Media stated the situation could have been much worse if this had been a large passenger vehicle as they most likely would have fallen to the ground. A crane was used to lift the firetruck out.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

