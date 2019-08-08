OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 09
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Watch: Chicago firetruck gets stuck after garage collapse

A firetruck became stuck on the second level of a Chicago parking garage after the asphalt underneath the vehicle partially collapsed. (Associated Press, Aug. 6)

A firetruck became stuck on the second level of a Chicago parking garage after the asphalt underneath the vehicle partially collapsed. (Associated Press, Aug. 6)

Originally Published: August 8, 2019 11:45 p.m.

Chicago firetruck gets stuck after garage collapse by Associated Press

Chicago -- A firetruck became stuck on the second level of a Chicago parking garage after the asphalt underneath the vehicle partially collapsed.

According to the Chicago Fire Media (CFD Media) twitter page, CFD engine 126 was parked at a call on Aug. 6 when the parking deck failed causing the engine to drop with the front bumper holding it from going all in. No injuries were initially reported and the driver escaped.

CFD Media later reported via twitter that the Engineer who was in Engine 126 was transported to the hospital after delayed back pain from the engine drop and is in stable condition.

by Chicago Fire Media

CFD Media stated the situation could have been much worse if this had been a large passenger vehicle as they most likely would have fallen to the ground. A crane was used to lift the firetruck out.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Click the below twitter link to watch more.

by Chicago Fire Media

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Truck falls through upper level of New Jersey parking garage
See: Dump truck bed gets stuck under Cleveland bridge
Slippery suspect: Police remove snake from patrol car engine
Stranded camel entertains motorists along snowy roadway
Car drops seven stories; driver survives

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
09
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
09
Preschool storytime
FRI
09
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
10
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
10
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries