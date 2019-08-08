Officials offer tips on what to do during monsoon flooding

EDITOR'S NOTE: For a related story, click here.

Even if the low water crossing has no water crossing the road, that doesn’t mean that in five minutes it won’t be a rushing river.

When rain falls in higher elevations, it gathers in strength and volume as it heads downstream, and that could be dangerous if people are not aware of their surroundings, said Ron Sauntman, Yavapai County Emergency manager.

“It’s important to be aware of the environment around you. Realize if you’re in an area of a low-water crossing, and don’t see water, that doesn’t mean it’s not coming,” Sauntman said. “Get out of the area to protect yourself.”

His department works in coordination with other county departments, law enforcement, forest services and the National Weather Service to coordinate information and services in cases of hazards, potential threats, and disasters. As the hub of data collection in emergencies, the department is involved with prevention, mitigation and response.

“Additionally, we are part of recovery and rebuilding. We help people get their homes back together,” he said, calling his department a “middle man” that helps coordinate assistance.

Yavapai County’s Community Health Services is another agency that offers help, and it has provided some simple tips on how residents can stay safe and healthy during inclement weather:

• Stay out of floodwaters. Do not drive through standing water. Even the strongest swimmers can drown in floodwaters.

• Never make contact with downed power lines or objects that are in contact with power lines.

• Check for local boil-water advisories. Do not use contaminated water to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, make ice or make baby formula.

• If your well has been affected by floodwaters, boil water for at least one minute at a rolling boil or purchase water from a safe source. Test water for possible bacteria and pollutants before resuming normal use.

• Do not eat foods that have come in contact with floodwaters. Throw away food that cannot be kept cold or properly heated due to lack of power.

• Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas. Don’t use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline-burning device inside your home, basement or garage or near a window, door or vent. If carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, seek fresh air and consult with a health care professional right away.

• If there is standing water in your home, contact an electrician. Never turn power on or off yourself.

• Immediately clean all wounds with soap and clean water. If your skin or eyes come in contact with hazardous materials, wash thoroughly with clean water. Keep your tetanus vaccination up to date.

• Remove mold by washing with soap and water and letting surfaces dry completely. Some materials, such as moldy clothing, ceiling tiles and sheet rock , may need replacing.

Sauntman said his department assists in providing generators to facilities such as nursing homes during power outages. He also said Arizona Public Service gives out ice vouchers when electricity is off for a certain number of hours.

All citizens can be proactive by notifying the National Weather Service (NWS) with what they observe locally. NWS keeps an eye on weather and rain gauges, and what people report adds value and credibility to the data. Early notification systems often rely on community members being proactive and reporting what they see happening, Sauntman said.

The NWS number is 928-774-4414. “You may be directed by prompts to make a report,” he added.

Lynn Whitman, director of Yavapai County Flood Control District, said damaged homes located in the FEMA flood plain have special requirements for rebuilding.

“If the structure is damaged, if it’s more than 50% the value of the home and if the home was built prior to the flood plain designation, owners have to bring it up to the current standards,” Whitman said.

This involves applying for a Substantial Damage Permit. It doesn’t happen often, she said. “We do work with homeowners to make sure it’s reasonable. It’s important for them to know that (FEMA requirements).”

For more information, visit www.azdhs.gov/preparedness.