928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Fri, Aug. 09
Tapestry the Album: The music of Carol King, Aug. 10

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 11:20 p.m.

Come celebrate the music of Carol King at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

I Feel the Earth Move, It’s Too Late, You’ve Got a Friend, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow? (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and more were part of the best-selling 1971 album Tapestry.

International performer Katherine Byrnes headlines the evening performing the entire collection of songs in order and capturing the spirit of the album that Rolling Stone Magazine calls “one of the greatest albums of all time”.

For tickets and further information visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

