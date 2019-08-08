Tapestry the Album: The music of Carol King, Aug. 10

Come celebrate the music of Carol King at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

I Feel the Earth Move, It’s Too Late, You’ve Got a Friend, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow? (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and more were part of the best-selling 1971 album Tapestry.

International performer Katherine Byrnes headlines the evening performing the entire collection of songs in order and capturing the spirit of the album that Rolling Stone Magazine calls “one of the greatest albums of all time”.

For tickets and further information visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.