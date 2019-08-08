OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 08
Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle

Originally Published: August 8, 2019 9:27 a.m.

GRAY MOUNTAIN, Ariz. – A couple from Arkansas was attacked when they stopped to help a stranded motorist on Highway 89 near Gray Mountain August 5.

Around 1:10 pm, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety Troopers from Flagstaff responded to a call for a motor vehicle accident, stabbing and death.

Upon arrival, a deputy observed a male body in the middle of the south bound lane. The subject showed signs of multiple injuries and heavy bleeding, and had no vitals.

Witnesses advised that a vehicle just south of the location may have been involved and that there was a stabbing victim at that vehicle.

Upon further investigation, CCSO said the Arkansas couple was traveling southbound on Highway 89 when they stopped to assist a vehicle that had possibly been involved in an accident. When the couple approached the vehicle, a male suspect from that vehicle ran at them with one hand behind his back.

The male suspect was armed with a knife and jumped on top of the victim’s car and began to break the sunroof. A struggle ensued between the male passenger and the suspect on top of the car. The female driver attempted to drive away while the male passenger tried to push the suspect away from the car.

While the victims were trying to drive off and the two males were struggling, the vehicle swerved causing the suspect to fall off the top of the car into the roadway where he was located upon arrival of law enforcement.

Victim and witness accounts indicate the vehicle traveled approximately a half mile at estimated speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour before the suspect came off the roof and onto the road way.

The male stabbing victim was treated on scene and transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for non-life-threatening wounds to his hands. The female victim was treated and released on scene by medics. The suspect’s wife was transport to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

This matter is still under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Gray Mountain, AZ 86020

