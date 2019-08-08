Shop the 69th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival, Aug. 10-11
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 1:54 p.m.
The Mountain Artists Guild presents the 69th Annual Prescott Arts & Crafts Festival at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.
This juried festival showcases a select group of artisans, crafters and food vendors. Free admission, open to the public.
For more information or questions please call 928-445-2510 or e-mail festivals@mountainartistsguild.org.
