Sheriff’s deputies find stolen electronic speed limit sign in Prescott Valley

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies on Aug. 8 said they found the stolen electronic speed limit sign that in late July went missing near the intersection of North Poquito Valley Road and Esteem Way in Prescott Valley.

Thanks to an anonymous tip, deputies spotted the sign stashed in some weeds near Falcons Nest Way off Poquito Valley Road. However, they added that the solar panel that had rested atop the sign is still missing.

Deputies say the sign, which a deputy had removed from the weeds and moved to an open area pending arrival of public works officials, is being assessed for damage.

On July 23, deputies spoke to a county roads employee who had told them that he thought the sign had been taken sometime between 2:30 p.m. July 22 and 9:30 a.m. July 23.

The sheriff’s office said YCSO bought the sign, valued at $5,500, with grant money from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

YCSO detectives say they are still working leads on a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with additional information about this case should call Detective Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.