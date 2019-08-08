Sheriff’s deputies find stolen electronic speed limit sign in Prescott Valley
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies on Aug. 8 said they found the stolen electronic speed limit sign that in late July went missing near the intersection of North Poquito Valley Road and Esteem Way in Prescott Valley.
Thanks to an anonymous tip, deputies spotted the sign stashed in some weeds near Falcons Nest Way off Poquito Valley Road. However, they added that the solar panel that had rested atop the sign is still missing.
Deputies say the sign, which a deputy had removed from the weeds and moved to an open area pending arrival of public works officials, is being assessed for damage.
On July 23, deputies spoke to a county roads employee who had told them that he thought the sign had been taken sometime between 2:30 p.m. July 22 and 9:30 a.m. July 23.
The sheriff’s office said YCSO bought the sign, valued at $5,500, with grant money from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
YCSO detectives say they are still working leads on a possible suspect or suspects.
Anyone with additional information about this case should call Detective Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Two wrong-way drivers arrested on I-17 over the weekend
- Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
08
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
08
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
08
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
09
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Preschool storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...