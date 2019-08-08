OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 08
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheriff’s deputies find stolen electronic speed limit sign in Prescott Valley

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies on Aug. 8 said they found this stolen electronic speed limit sign that in late July went missing near the intersection of North Poquito Valley Road and Esteem Way in Prescott Valley. (YCSO Courtesy)

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies on Aug. 8 said they found this stolen electronic speed limit sign that in late July went missing near the intersection of North Poquito Valley Road and Esteem Way in Prescott Valley. (YCSO Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 2:15 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies on Aug. 8 said they found the stolen electronic speed limit sign that in late July went missing near the intersection of North Poquito Valley Road and Esteem Way in Prescott Valley.

Thanks to an anonymous tip, deputies spotted the sign stashed in some weeds near Falcons Nest Way off Poquito Valley Road. However, they added that the solar panel that had rested atop the sign is still missing.

Deputies say the sign, which a deputy had removed from the weeds and moved to an open area pending arrival of public works officials, is being assessed for damage.

On July 23, deputies spoke to a county roads employee who had told them that he thought the sign had been taken sometime between 2:30 p.m. July 22 and 9:30 a.m. July 23.

The sheriff’s office said YCSO bought the sign, valued at $5,500, with grant money from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

YCSO detectives say they are still working leads on a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with additional information about this case should call Detective Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in stolen electronic speed limit sign
YCSO recovers railroad track sections, seeks suspects
Off-road vehicles stolen during burglary near Wickenburg
Man arrested after pulling gun on officers outside Prescott store
Crash on Highway 69 caused by man fleeing from police

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
08
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
08
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
08
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
09
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
09
Preschool storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries