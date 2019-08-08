OFFERS
Review: Dog's POV can't carry 'Art of Racing in the Rain'

Milo Ventimiglia in a scene from "The Art of Racing in the Rain." (Doane Gregory/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

Milo Ventimiglia in a scene from "The Art of Racing in the Rain." (Doane Gregory/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 10:04 p.m.

The film adaptation of "The Art of Racing in the Rain," in theaters Friday, seems to have been designed by an algorithm to maximize appeal for a certain demographic of women around 30 and older. Let's take the lovable dad from "This is Us" (Milo Ventimiglia, who happens to have some lasting goodwill from his introspective teen days on "Gilmore Girls"), pair him with an irresistible dog and show these two photogenic creatures experience life and all its greeting card-ready moments together?

This, friends, is the definition of a trap. In other words, you already know if this movie is for you.

For those on the fence, it's not as sickly saccharine as you might expect (or fear). Director Simon Curtis, writers Mark Bomback and author Garth Stein and the appealing cast including Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Costner (who voices the dog) have some restraint and style. They know not to pack it on too thick. But no matter how you dress it up and no matter how many good songs you play, it's still an ice cream sundae of emotion, cliches and Big Moments with a dog on top.

And for anyone expecting a race car movie? Let's just say "Ford v Ferrari" is coming out later this year. Stein helped adapt his bestselling 2008 novel about a wannabe race car driver, Denny (Ventimiglia) and his dog Enzo for the screen (and tissue sales). It's told from the dog's point of view, although thankfully there's no uncanny, mouth-moving CGI happening here. Although there is a questionable fever dream of a scene involving a stuffed zebra come to life. For the most part, though, Enzo is just a dog with an interior monologue.

Through that inner voice, we get to know that he feels he's more human than dog and is deeply frustrated by the anatomical limitations that prevent him from speaking English. Enzo has both a childlike innocence and a strange worldliness, attributed mostly to the hours he spends watching television with Denny, and eventually Eve (Seyfried), who is suddenly competition for Denny's affections. In the book, his soulfulness has a more definite source. He believes in a Mongolian legend that dogs who are ready will be reincarnated as humans, thus he spends his days trying to learn as much about the human condition as possible.

This idea, central to the book, is introduced curiously late in the film. Maybe it was decided that the Mongolian spirituality element might be alienating to a dog-obsessed demographic who already believes their pup has a soul on par with theirs?

"The Art of Racing in the Rain," a 20th Century Fox and Disney release, is rated PG. Running time: 109 minutes. Two stars out of four.

