Ogwumike scores 24 points, Sparks trounce Mercury
WNBA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points, Candace Parker added 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-74 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
Ogwumike scored 10 of Los Angeles’ first 16 points to help the Sparks took a nine-point lead. Phoenix went over five minutes without a field goal in the first quarter and trailed 25-15 after shooting 3 for 17. Ogwumike finished the half with 14 points and six rebounds as Los Angeles led 44-32.
Los Angeles opened the second half on a 12-2 run for a 22-point lead.
Chelsea Gray chipped in with 10 points and five assists for Los Angeles (14-8), which has won nine straight home games over the Mercury. The Sparks made 10 of their 23 3-pointers.
Brittney Griner scored 27 points, and Leilani Mitchell added 19 for Phoenix (11-11). DeWanna Bonner was held to 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
