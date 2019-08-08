OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 09
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ogwumike scores 24 points, Sparks trounce Mercury
WNBA

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 11:32 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points, Candace Parker added 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-74 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Ogwumike scored 10 of Los Angeles’ first 16 points to help the Sparks took a nine-point lead. Phoenix went over five minutes without a field goal in the first quarter and trailed 25-15 after shooting 3 for 17. Ogwumike finished the half with 14 points and six rebounds as Los Angeles led 44-32.

Los Angeles opened the second half on a 12-2 run for a 22-point lead.

Chelsea Gray chipped in with 10 points and five assists for Los Angeles (14-8), which has won nine straight home games over the Mercury. The Sparks made 10 of their 23 3-pointers.

Brittney Griner scored 27 points, and Leilani Mitchell added 19 for Phoenix (11-11). DeWanna Bonner was held to 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sparks beat Mercury by 16
Parker leads Sparks over Mercury
WNBA: Sparks rally to beat Mercury in playoff opener
Gray, Sparks used big third quarter to beat Mercury 85-68
Mitchell drops 22, Mercury top Sparks to end skid

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
09
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
09
Preschool storytime
FRI
09
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
10
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
10
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries