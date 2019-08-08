Obituary Notice: Ronald Anthony Joyce

Ronald Anthony Joyce, age 82, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 10, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valerie Dr., Prescott Valley. A complete obituary to follow. ABC Funerals is in charge of arrangements.