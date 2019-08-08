Obituary Notice: Frances Marie Edwards
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 9:13 p.m.
Frances Marie Edwards, 92 years old, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on July 30, 2019. She was born Sept. 6, 1926, in Vilonia, Arkansas. Private Services will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
