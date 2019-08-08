OFFERS
Mile High Brewfest benefits Boys & Girls Club

Mark Oglesby of Prescott Brewing Company pours a glass of Liquid Amber at the annual Mile High Brewfest. Prescott Brewing Company is one of more than 25 brewers expected at this year's Brewfest, which is Saturday, Aug. 10. (Jason Wheeler/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 10:10 p.m.

The eighth annual Mile High Brewfest, an event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona, is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, with some fun things alongside all the participating brewers, organizer Molly Fernow said.

“We are having local bands, Scandalous Hands and The CheekTones, which is exciting,” Fernow said. “Then we’re going to be doing some beer floats with Prescott Brewing Company Achocolypse chocolate porter.”

Brewers expected for the Mile High Brewfest — held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Prescott Mile High Middle School’s athletic field — include Granite Mountain Brewing, Booch Craft, Lonesome Valley Brewing, Prescott Brewing Company, Flying Basset Brewing, Insurgent Brewing Company, College Street Brewhouse, Modern Times Beer, Whiskey Row Brew Club, Mudshark Brewery, Coppertop Alehouse, Freak’n Brewing Company, Lumberyard Brewing Company, Helluva Brewing Company, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Barrio Brewing Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Rickety Cricket Brewing Company, Great Western Brewing Company, Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, Wild Tonic, Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine Tequila, Historic Brewing Company, Stone Brewing Company, Sunup Brewing Company and Mother Road Brewing Company.

VIP admission is $75, which grants entry an hour early at 3 p.m. as well as exclusive tastings, access to the VIP tent and a special music performance. General admission is $40 or $10 for designated drivers. Admission is good for 15 tastes and designated drivers get free tastings of craft nonalcoholic drinks.

Tickets are available online at tickets.beerfests.com/event/milehighbrewfest or at the door. One taste is a 4 ounce pour.

Not only is it an outdoor event with local music, enjoyable for those from in and out of town, but it also supports a great cause, with all of the proceeds going toward the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona, Fernow said.

“It really helps us go toward our annual operating budget,” she said. “It’s really helping us keep our doors open every day.”

For more information about the event, and for available volunteer opportunities, visit milehighbrewfest.com. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona, visit www.bgccaz.org.

Prescott Mile High Middle School is located at 300 S. Granite St.

