Ladies Rock to benefit Prescott Noon Lioness Club, Aug. 10
"Hats that Rock" and "Race for the Rock" will take place throughout the day at Arizona Downs, 10501 E. Route 89A in Prescott Valley on Saturday, Aug. 10. Gates open at 10 a.m., post time is at 1 p.m.
Hats that Rock: Ladies who rock the most attention-getting hat will be hand selected for the "Ladies Rock" photo in the Winners Circle and will have a chance to win the Best of Show prize; a romantic getaway for two at the Hassayampa Inn.
Race for the Rock: 12 love-struck men will be hand selected to Race for the Rock for a chance to win a loose diamond valued at $1,500 from Raskin's Jewelers.
Proceeds benefit charity partner Prescott Noon Lioness Club.
For full contest rules and more information CLICK HERE.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, ‘Race for the Rock’ features men in dresses running for diamond
