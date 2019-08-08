Have breakfast with the animals at Heritage Park Zoo, Aug. 10

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary will be hosting Breakfast with the Animals from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Breakfast with the Animals includes a breakfast in front of the spotlight animal, a special animal feeding and keeper talk and an animal craft for the kids.

Pre-registration is required and payment in full is due at the time of reservation.

Cost for non-members is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Members pay $20 for adults and $10 for children.

For more information and to make reservations please call 928-778-4242.

