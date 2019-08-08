GOP freezes Twitter spending after McConnell account locked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Republican Party, the Trump campaign and other GOP organizations said Thursday that they are freezing their spending on Twitter to protest the platform's treatment of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Twitter temporarily locked McConnell's campaign account Wednesday after it shared a video in which some protesters spoke of violence outside his Kentucky home, where he is recovering from a shoulder fracture.
The social media platform said in a statement that users were locked out temporarily due to a tweet "that violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety." The statement did not indicate exactly how long the account was frozen, saying only that it was temporary. The account was active Thursday, but no longer contained the tweet.
The Courier-Journal reported one protester said McConnell should have broken his neck instead of fracturing his shoulder; another spoke of violence when responding to a reference about a hypothetical McConnell voodoo doll.
In an interview Thursday on Louisville radio station WHAS, McConnell said the decision to ban his campaign account was indicative of the "left-wing tilt of these big companies," which he said suppress speech on social media they don't agree with but did nothing when people were calling him "Massacre Mitch."
Some Twitter users applied that label to the senator for blocking consideration of House legislation imposing new regulations on guns. McConnell called the label "obviously an invitation to violence."
Twitter and other social media companies say they have no political bias.
National Republican Congressional Committee Executive Director Parker Hamilton Poling said her organization was halting Twitter spending "until they correct their inexcusable targeting of @Team Mitch."
"We will stand firmly with our friends against anti-conservative bias," Poling said.
The national Republican Party and President Donald Trump's reelection campaign had projected spending $300,000 to $500,000 this month on Twitter, according to one GOP official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the plans.
The GOP's criticism of Twitter comes as Trump and McConnell are being pressured to endorse gun control measures after last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 people dead.
Trump's denigration of minorities and immigrants has prompted many to blame him for contributing to an anti-immigrant atmosphere.
McConnell has long led Republican efforts in the Senate to stifle gun control proposals and is resisting Democrats' cries to interrupt Congress' recess and approve new restrictions.
Fram reported from Washington. Associated Press reporter Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Two wrong-way drivers arrested on I-17 over the weekend
- Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
08
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
08
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
08
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
09
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Preschool storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...