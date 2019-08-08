Florida woman bites intruder who forced his way into home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A nearly toothless South Florida woman says she bit a man who forced his way into her apartment.
Alice Coleman tells WSVN she woke up early Monday morning to a fire alarm going off. The 61-year-old says that when opened the door, a man pushed his way inside.
She says he kept calling her “mama” and telling her everything would be OK. Coleman says that “with the little teeth I got, I bit him.”
Coleman says she ran out of the apartment and he locked himself inside. She called police from a neighbor’s house. They arrested Fitzroy Morton on three felony charges. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.
Coleman says she’ll be more careful about opening her door now, adding she will open it with her Taser.
