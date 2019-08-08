OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 09
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Florida woman bites intruder who forced his way into home

(Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

(Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 11:05 p.m.

Related Video

Woman bites intruder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A nearly toothless South Florida woman says she bit a man who forced his way into her apartment.

Alice Coleman tells WSVN she woke up early Monday morning to a fire alarm going off. The 61-year-old says that when opened the door, a man pushed his way inside.

She says he kept calling her “mama” and telling her everything would be OK. Coleman says that “with the little teeth I got, I bit him.”

Coleman says she ran out of the apartment and he locked himself inside. She called police from a neighbor’s house. They arrested Fitzroy Morton on three felony charges. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Coleman says she’ll be more careful about opening her door now, adding she will open it with her Taser.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Snake slithers out of toilet, bites Florida man on arm
Man arrested after allegedly forcing his way into woman's home and assaulting her
Florida man calls 911 after finding bright green iguana in toilet
Florida woman finds large gator knocking at her front door
Elderly couple on wrong flight; end up in NY, not Michigan

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
09
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
09
Preschool storytime
FRI
09
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
10
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
10
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries