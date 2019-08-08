OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 08
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Feel at home at Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café

A Southwest chicken salad from Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café. (Jen Greene/Courtesy)

A Southwest chicken salad from Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café. (Jen Greene/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 9:56 p.m.

photo

The Southwest Benny, an eggs Benedict dish, from Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café. (Jen Greene/Courtesy)

Though Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café has been open for only six months, owner Jen Greene said she was pretty much born and raised in a restaurant.

“My parents opened their first in 1977, when I was 5,” Greene said. “We had 20-ish restaurants in California, so that’s all I’ve ever done.”

Greene’s family moved to the area in 1993 and her dad had six restaurants from Dewey to Prescott Valley. After her own sons grew up, Greene said she wanted to watch them play sports as they were in college but needed a career where she could sneak off for a few days and the idea for Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café was born. It’s located at 6800 E. Highway 69.

The Seventh Avenue aspect of the name came from the previous owners of the building: Seventh Avenue Auto Parts, Greene said.

“They were amazing to work with,” she said. “It was only supposed to take a couple months to get the building up and going but it took a year because my dad got sick and it was hard to find subs. They were really accommodating to me, so I incorporated their name.”

In the last six months, the restaurant has had a lot of regulars as well as people who have followed her and her family’s restaurants since 1993, Greene said. There are even nine employees at the restaurant who have worked for her or her dad over the years, she added.

Everything on the menu is made from scratch and cooked in-house, including the fresh-squeezed orange juice, Greene said. The corned beef hash and Reuben sandwiches are two of the most popular menu items, she said.

With hugs and home cooking, as well as learning everyone’s names, Greene said she wants everyone who comes in to feel like they’re at home.

Reviewers on Yelp.com (4.5/5 with 43 reviews) and tripadvisor.com (4/5 with 19 reviews) have good things to say:

“This restaurant blows me away every time,” says Bobby P. “From the service to the food you can’t go wrong. My chief complaint is that I wish it was open longer!”

“The décor is very welcoming, with a down home rustic modern chic feel. Pair that with the smiling attentive staff and fun menu options … we found our new breakfast spot!” says Kj W.

“If you like scratch food you will not be disappointed,” says Pamela P.

Mike N. calls it the “Best breakfast in the Prescott area.”

Greene says she’s blessed.

“This has been an amazing venture so far,” she said. “I’ve never had a restaurant open this smoothly and be this busy.”

IF YOU GO

Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They can be reached at 928-759-2233.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Need2Know: Jen’s 7th Ave. Café, 200-unit apartment complex and Margaret T. Morris Center celebrates 20 years
Restaurateur brings her comfort food back to Prescott
Chew on This: Soldi Back Alley Bistro brings flair and fashion to local cuisine
Chew on This: Soldi Creative Cuisine will keep you on your toes
Entrepreneurs spruce up, reopen Mayer eatery

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
08
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
08
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
08
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
09
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
09
Preschool storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries