Feel at home at Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café

Though Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café has been open for only six months, owner Jen Greene said she was pretty much born and raised in a restaurant.

“My parents opened their first in 1977, when I was 5,” Greene said. “We had 20-ish restaurants in California, so that’s all I’ve ever done.”

Greene’s family moved to the area in 1993 and her dad had six restaurants from Dewey to Prescott Valley. After her own sons grew up, Greene said she wanted to watch them play sports as they were in college but needed a career where she could sneak off for a few days and the idea for Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café was born. It’s located at 6800 E. Highway 69.

The Seventh Avenue aspect of the name came from the previous owners of the building: Seventh Avenue Auto Parts, Greene said.

“They were amazing to work with,” she said. “It was only supposed to take a couple months to get the building up and going but it took a year because my dad got sick and it was hard to find subs. They were really accommodating to me, so I incorporated their name.”

In the last six months, the restaurant has had a lot of regulars as well as people who have followed her and her family’s restaurants since 1993, Greene said. There are even nine employees at the restaurant who have worked for her or her dad over the years, she added.

Everything on the menu is made from scratch and cooked in-house, including the fresh-squeezed orange juice, Greene said. The corned beef hash and Reuben sandwiches are two of the most popular menu items, she said.

With hugs and home cooking, as well as learning everyone’s names, Greene said she wants everyone who comes in to feel like they’re at home.

Reviewers on Yelp.com (4.5/5 with 43 reviews) and tripadvisor.com (4/5 with 19 reviews) have good things to say:

“This restaurant blows me away every time,” says Bobby P. “From the service to the food you can’t go wrong. My chief complaint is that I wish it was open longer!”

“The décor is very welcoming, with a down home rustic modern chic feel. Pair that with the smiling attentive staff and fun menu options … we found our new breakfast spot!” says Kj W.

“If you like scratch food you will not be disappointed,” says Pamela P.

Mike N. calls it the “Best breakfast in the Prescott area.”

Greene says she’s blessed.

“This has been an amazing venture so far,” she said. “I’ve never had a restaurant open this smoothly and be this busy.”

IF YOU GO

Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They can be reached at 928-759-2233.