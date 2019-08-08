Experience the life of Willard Page, lecture series, Aug. 10

Historian Carolyn O’Bagy-Davis will discuss both the artistic life of Willard Page and her featured exhibit of his landscape art at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Discover the history of this vagabond artist (and his wife Ethel) who traveled the Chautauqua circuit bringing culture and entertainment to the small towns of the country. Together in their Dodge truck with its custom camper, they traveled the West sketching, painting, and performing. His “lightning” art style was entertaining and popular.

More than 45 pieces of Page’s work are on exhibit including his landscapes featuring adobe villages, desert scenes, mountains and brooks of the high country.

Admission to the Willard Page lecture at 2 p.m. is free. The exhibition gallery of Page’s work is available with admission to the museum.



For more information call Ken Leja at 928-277-2015 or visit sharlot.org.

