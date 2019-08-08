OFFERS
‘Evening in Las Vegas’ prize available through police fundraiser

This photo shows police cars lined up for a 2017 Shop with a Cop event in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

This photo shows police cars lined up for a 2017 Shop with a Cop event in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 9:16 p.m.

Five couples have the opportunity to win “an evening in Las Vegas” while helping out a variety of community causes.

The Prescott Police Foundation has announced that it is raising funds by offering the opportunity to win one of five grand-prize round trips on Oct. 12 for two adults each from Prescott, via private luxury jet for an “Evening in Las Vegas.”

The prizes will also include $500 in spending cash for each pair of winners.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support the foundation’s many community programs, which include: the Police Explorer Post; Pink Patch cancer fundraiser; Police K-9 Unit; Citizens on Patrol Unit; Shop with a Cop (Christmas); and the Prescott Police Citizen’s Academy.

“Only 100 paired tickets will be sold at $200 each,” states a news release from the foundation. “Therefore, the odds of being one of the winning pairs is quite attractive,” according to Michael Broggie, president of the foundation board of directors.

There is no limit on how many tickets an individual may purchase.

The news release states that the drawing of the five winning pairs will be held at the Prescott Police Department by Prescott Police Chief Debora Black on or before Sept. 28, 2019, depending upon when all tickets have been purchased.

Travel will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, preceded by a 3 p.m. champagne reception at the private Legend flight facility at Prescott Regional Airport. Winners will each receive a gift bag of items donated by local businesses.

After a 30-minute flight to Las Vegas, the private jet, which was donated by Foundation Board Member Jerry Shipman, will land at the Legend facility where the winners will board a VIP coach to the Las Vegas Strip for an evening of fun. Eight hours later, the private jet will depart, returning to Prescott.

More information is available by contacting Prescott Police Foundation Treasurer Carol Nelson at 928-499-0101. Ticket purchases may be made through her, or by PayPal at www.prescottpolicefoundation.org.

The website also has information about the nonprofit foundation and the many programs it supports, such as the Pink Patch breast cancer fundraiser each October.

