Chino Valley police to retire famed K-9 Gus

The Chino Valley Police Department will retire its famous K-9 named Gus during the town’s council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, after spending the past six years making significant drug busts.

Chino Valley police officials say Gus was involved in hundreds of deployments resulting in numerous arrests.

Gus’ largest single seizure of illegal drugs came in 2015, when he alerted officers to 29 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The street value of the seizure was valued at some $1.3 million, the largest seizure in the department’s history.

Gus will spend his retirement with his handler, Chino Valley police Officer Dave McNally.

In an Aug. 8 news release, Chino Valley police said they appreciate the “service, dedication and contribution” that Gus and McNally made during their time together as partners.

Chino Valley police added that they have acquired a new K-9 partner for McNally, which they will soon name publicly.